New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of First Busey worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Busey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after buying an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUSE stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

