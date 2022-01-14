New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 920.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 121,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,398.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.