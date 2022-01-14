New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $138.05 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $137.83 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

