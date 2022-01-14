New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPK opened at $135.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

