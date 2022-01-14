New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $189,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

