New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of UMH Properties worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $25.29 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.