New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $4,768,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,165,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

