New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,084 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

