New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,544 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Everi worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

