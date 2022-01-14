New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,268 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 969,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

