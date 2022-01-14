New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,982 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Big Lots worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG opened at $43.59 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

