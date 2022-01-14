New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,536 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

