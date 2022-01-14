New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,867 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,666.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.