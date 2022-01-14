New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,795 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.45. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

