New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,643 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Innospec by 32.8% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 167.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is 31.98%.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

