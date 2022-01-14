New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,699 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 110,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of MMI opened at $49.09 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.