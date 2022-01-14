New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,801 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Cowen worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cowen by 235.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 116.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 187.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cowen by 584.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cowen by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $954.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

