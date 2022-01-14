New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,594 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.