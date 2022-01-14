New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,869 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of MFA Financial worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 409,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 192,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

