New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,873 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.