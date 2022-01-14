New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,163 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of AAR worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AAR by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

AAR stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.80. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

