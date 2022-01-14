New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 692 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $621.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

