New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,686 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBCF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

