New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,711 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 43.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

URBN stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.