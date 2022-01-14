New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

