New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Cohu worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,635,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.20 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

