NewYorkCoin Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $1,778.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00342235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.