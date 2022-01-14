NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,776 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $104,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. 174,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.