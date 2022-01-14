NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 6,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDACU. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

