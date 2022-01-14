NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $13.89 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 569,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 140,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

