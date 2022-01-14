NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 138,875 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,875 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $1,044,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

