Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,944,591 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

