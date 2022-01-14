Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

