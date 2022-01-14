NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.