NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

