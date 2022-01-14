Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 244.8% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

