O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.