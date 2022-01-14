O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,751.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,908.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,816.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total transaction of $10,910,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total value of $39,429,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,473 shares of company stock valued at $436,640,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

