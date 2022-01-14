O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 221,324 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 221,324 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $250,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 26,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

