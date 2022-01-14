Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Stock Price Up 18%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)’s stock price rose 18% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 6,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

ONXXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.