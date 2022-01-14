OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.51 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.78 ($0.15). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 163,161 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

