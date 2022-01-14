OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $570.00

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.74) and last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.65), with a volume of 14188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.62).

Several research analysts recently commented on OSB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.72) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.72) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.76) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 545.83 ($7.41).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 499.18.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.