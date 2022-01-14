Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 6,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

