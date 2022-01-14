OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.16 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 1,014,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 532,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.16.

About OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF)

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

