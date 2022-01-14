Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.30. 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

