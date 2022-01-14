Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 11,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.