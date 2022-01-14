Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,469,673 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $69,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 459,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,366,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on F. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,545,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.