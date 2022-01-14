Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $120.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $120,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 622,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,579,891. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.