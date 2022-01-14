Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $15.20. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 158 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

