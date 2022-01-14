PayBX Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PayBX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00057618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.